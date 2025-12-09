Equipment worth Rs 18 lakh destroyed during crackdown on illegal sand mining in Nanded

Nanded, Dec 9 (PTI) A special team of the Maharashtra revenue department seized equipment worth Rs 18 lakh during a pre-dawn crackdown on illegal sand mining in Nanded district and later destroyed them, officials said.

Acting under the directives of collector Rahul Kardile, the team launched the operation against illegal sand mining in Kallal and Pimpalgaon Nimji areas in the district at around 5 am on Monday, they said.

The team found equipment used for illegal sand extraction, including three 'gudgudee' (locally made sand-lifting devices) and 15 rafts. With the help of labourers, department officials destroyed the three devices using gelatine explosives, while all 15 rafts were set on fire, they said.

In total, machinery and material worth Rs 18 lakh were destroyed on the spot, according to the officials. PTI COR RSY