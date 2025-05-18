National

Equipment worth Rs 60 lakh seized in Latur district over illegal sand mining

NewsDrum Desk
Latur, May 18 (PTI) The authorities in Maharashtra’s Latur district have seized equipment worth over Rs 60 lakh in connection with illegal sand mining, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip about unauthorised excavation of sand from the bed of Manjara near Halki village in Shirur-Anantpal tehsil, officials raided the spot on Saturday evening, he said.

Police seized about 20 brass (a local measurement unit) of sand, a boat, one suction pump, an excavator and a tipper truck, collectively worth Rs 60.8 lakh, he said.

A case has been registered against eight identified and about half a dozen unidentified persons, he said, adding that the operation was led by Assistant Superintendent of Police B Chandrakant Reddy. PTI COR NR