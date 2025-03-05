Equity in technology needed for true gender parity: Smriti Irani

New Delhi: Former Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday underscored the urgent need for ensuring equity in technology for true gender parity.

Speaking at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce Conference on Women Empowerment, Irani highlighted the systemic biases embedded in AI systems and called for a collective effort to address these disparities.

She urging the stakeholders to prioritize digital equity as a cornerstone of women's empowerment.

"In the age of AI, it is not man confronting woman or woman confronting man. It is humanity confronting what AI will do to us," Irani said.

She pointed to a research, which revealed that out of 133 AI systems around the world, 44% of AI systems are not gender-inclusive.

Irani shared a striking example of gender bias in AI-driven financial systems.

"A woman with the same income, tax returns and financial standing as her husband was offered a credit limit 10% lower than his. Another woman's credit limit was set 20 times lower than her husband's despite identical financial profiles," she said.

The former minister also drew attention to the psychological manipulation of women through AI-driven consumer behaviour.

"Seventy-two per cent of content purchased by women is algorithmically designed to encourage higher spending on consumer durables and perishables, while they are 33% less likely to receive investment advice online," she noted.

Irani urged for a deeper study of consumer behaviour in the digital age, particularly its impact on women.

The former minister praised India's strides in financial inclusion, citing initiatives like the 'Jan Dhan Yojana' and the 'Mudra' loan scheme, which she said has empowered millions of women.

"Bankers say that the non-performing asset (NPA) for women owned businesses are about 1.8 to 1.9 per cent as compared to men which stands at 2.3 per cent," she said.

Irani, however, highlighted the lingering disparities.

"While there is no gender gap in bank account ownership, women receive only 27% of the credit equivalent to their deposits, compared to 52% for men. So we have better NPA records, but we have moderately okay credit records," Irani said.

Irani urged India to lead the way in ensuring equity in technology.

"This is a nation that gave the world zero and is a global leader in IT services. Let us also be the country that shows the world how to achieve equity in technology," she said.

Irani pointed out that only 22% of AI professionals globally are women, with just 17% in leadership roles.

"We need to ensure that the digital world is gendered for the purpose of equity. Women's contributions to health and education, which account for 80-90% of their earnings, must be recognized and supported by inclusive technology," she said.

The former minister made a call for action, urging to focus on tangible outcomes before the next International Women's Day.

"Between this eighth of March and the next, let us work towards equity in technology. If we can achieve this, we will truly be harbingers of change, equality and gender justice," she said.