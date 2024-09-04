Railways may take legal steps over TMC MLA's 'misbehaviour' with TTE in train

Kolkata: The Eastern Railway on Wednesday said it is contemplating legal recourse against Trinamool Congress MLA Kanai Chandra Mondal for his alleged misbehaviour with a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) while travelling by a train.

The legislator, however, claimed that it was the TTE who misbehaved with him and he has lodged a complaint on the matter with railway authorities.

ER spokesperson Kausik Mitra said that the Nabagram MLA's companion did not have a proper ticket in her name and an altercation took place over the issue.

Claiming that Mondal misbehaved with an on-duty TTE, he said that the ER was contemplating legal action and consulting its lawyers and senior officers on the matter.

He said that the incident occurred on Monday when Mondal was travelling by Malda-Howrah Intercity Express.

Mondal claimed that the woman passenger was from her constituency and had requested for conversion of her general ticket to that of the chair car class, in which she was sitting.

Alleging that the TTE refused to comply and misbehaved with him, the MLA said that he lodged a complaint with the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Howrah over the issue.