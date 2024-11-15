ER, Metro to run additional services to facilitate travel of PSC clerkship examinees

Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) The Eastern Railway will run additional train services on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate travel of West Bengal Public Service Commission (PSC) clerkship examination candidates, officials said.

The Metro Railway of Kolkata will also run additional services during morning hours in the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia) corridor on Sunday, they said.

The ER will run 44 additional EMU suburban train services in Howrah division's Howrah-Bardhaman-Howrah lines, via Bandel and Dankuni, with stoppages at all stations on Saturday and Sunday, the officials said.

These trains will run between Howrah-Memari, Bandel-Memari, Howrah-Bandel, Howrah-Srirampur, Howrah-Seoraphuli and Howrah-Baruipara, they said.

Metro Railway will run 138 (69 up and 69 down) services along the Blue Line instead of the normal 130 services, run on Sundays, it said in a statement.

While eight trains (four up and four down) will run on that day between 7 am and 9 am at a 30-minute interval, from 9 am, trains will be run as per normal Sunday service schedule. PTI AMR/SUS NN