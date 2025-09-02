ER to introduce two AC local trains in Sealdah division

Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) The Eastern Railway (ER) will introduce two new air-conditioned local trains on Sealdah-Bongaon-Ranaghat and Sealdah-Krishnanagar routes from September 5, an official said on Tuesday.

The Kolkata-headquartered ER had already introduced its first AC suburban EMU train service on August 10 on the Sealdah-Ranaghat route.

"These services are being launched to provide a premium, comfortable and efficient travel experience for commuters on two of the busiest routes connecting Sealdah with suburban areas," the official said.

He said that the services on the Sealdah-Bongaon-Ranaghat and Sealdah-Krishnanagar routes will operate six days a week, excluding Sundays.

The Ranaghat-Bongaon-Sealdah AC local train will be beneficial for air passengers as travellers can board or de-board at Dum Dum Cantonment station, which is located in close proximity to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, the official said.

The new Sealdah-Krishnanagar AC EMU service will also provide hassle-free and comfortable travel for tourists going to or coming from the Mayapur ISKCON temple. PTI AMR BDC