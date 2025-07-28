Era of conventional warfare over, need innovations in cybersecurity, AI: J&K; LG

Jammu, Jul 28 (PTI) Calling Operation Sindoor a great victory of the country's armed forces and engineers, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the era of conventional warfare is over and innovations in cybersecurity and AI-driven warfare must be encouraged.

The LG was speaking at the Indian Institute of Technology in Jammu at the ceremony, 'Navarambh', welcoming the new batch of students.

"Operation Sindoor sent a clear message that India's defence system is second to none. It was a great victory for our armed forces and engineers. This operation has proved that the era of conventional warfare is over, and we must prepare for future warfare," Sinha said.

"We must set new paradigms in the defence sector and encourage innovations in cybersecurity, AI-driven warfare, and modern communication systems,” Sinha asserted.

In his address, he also lauded IITs for their contributions to nation-building and emphasised that the country expects IITians to play a crucial role in realising 'Viksit Bharat.' "Science and technology are going to be the key drivers of Viksit Bharat, and the country expects IITians to make it happen...Today’s India offers better opportunities to IIT graduates than abroad, and I am confident that with your talent and hard work, India will become a hub of innovation in the future,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The LG called upon the students to develop new solutions for global challenges, prepare for an unpredictable future and stay at the forefront of technological advancement.

He also emphasised increasing the participation and contribution of IIT graduates in tech startups, artificial intelligence, automobile and space sectors.

Energy and environment are other important spheres that will require the brainpower of IIT graduates in the near future, he further added.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor launched four new programs for BTech and MTech students.