Era of 'doom-gloom' replaced by 'hope-possibility': Dhankhar

Guwahati, Oct 27 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that an atmosphere of hope and possibility has replaced the earlier era of 'doom and gloom' in the country, which has emerged as a power to be reckoned with at the global level.

Advertisment

He claimed that there will be forces, both within and outside the boundaries, which will not like India coming forth as a global power, and the youth of the country have to respond to such forces through their action.

Speaking at the 21st biennial convention of Krishnaguru International Spiritual Youth Society here, Dhankhar said, "Ten years ago, the atmosphere was of doom and gloom. Now what we see is an atmosphere of hope and possibility. It has because of the contributions of our great men and saints that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India is a power at the global level now." "When Bharat is rising, some people are bound to be hurt. Some are within the country and some outside…the youth will answer these people through the knowledge you have acquired and utilise for the nation," he added.

The vice president asserted that the spiritual power of the country is at the centre of Bharat's rise and exhorted the youth to follow the path of spirituality, infusing with it the sense of nationalism and modernity.

Advertisment

He also highlighted the economic growth of the country and said, "While you strive for spiritual awakening, another awakening is unfolding for us. It is the incremental and continual rise of Bharat." "Bharat was suppressed for centuries and now it is released… An ecosystem is in place where every youth can explore his potential and rise," he added.

Dhankhar maintained that the North East region is in an advantageous position to reap the benefits of the development taking place in the country, especially through the Centre's focus on 'Act East Policy'.

He said the Central government has spent Rs 3.37 lakh crore for the region in the last decade and its footprint can be seen in the development of communication, connectivity and other sectors.

Advertisment

"Transformation of North East is a testament to the spirit of inclusion. For decades the region faced challenges relating to development. Much has been done and work is in progress," he added. PTI SSG SSG RG