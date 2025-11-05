Eradication of extreme poverty claims not to be used to gain power: Suresh Gopi

Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 5 (PTI) Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Wednesday said that eradication of extreme poverty is not a generosity, but a right of the people and it should not be used as a tool to "betray" the public and gain power for another five years.

Speaking to reporters here, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism said that if extreme poverty has been eradicated, that is welcome.

"But, actual figures should not be exaggerated to be used as a tool to betray the public and gain power for another five years," he said. That would be a huge betrayal, Gopi added.

He was responding to reporters' queries regarding the Kerala government's recent declaration that extreme poverty has been eradicated from the state.

The announcement has been criticised by the opposition Congress in the state which has termed it as "pure fraud".