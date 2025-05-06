Ergonomics expert Alan Hedge to speak at IT Hub on May 29

Bengaluru, May 6 (PTI) The IT hub will host a talk on ‘Designing for Health and Wellness: Ergonomics in the Modern Workplace’ by one of the world’s foremost authorities on ergonomics, Alan Hedge, Professor Emeritus at Cornell University, on May 29.

As part of his global tour to promote the critical role of ergonomics in the workplace, Hedge will deliver lectures in two cities —Mumbai on May 27 and Bengaluru.

The event is being organised by Humanscale, a New York-based designer and manufacturer of high-performance ergonomic products, as stated in a press release issued by Humanscale on Tuesday.

Hedge spent over 30 years as a professor at Cornell University, where he headed the Ergonomics programme.

He has also served as Chair of the Organisational Design and Management Technical Group of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society. His expertise has influenced workspace design for NASA astronauts, Fortune 500 companies, and global policymakers, it added. PTI JR SSK KH