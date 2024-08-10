Eri sericulture promotional project launched in Gujarat to help castor farmers

Palanpur, Aug 10 (PTI) Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday inaugurated the 'Eri Sericulture Promotional Project' in Palanpur in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

The initiative aims to help castor farmers use unutilised castor leaves to produce 'eri silk' and promote the sericulture industry for sustainable livelihoods, an official release said.

"Gujarat is the largest castor seed producing state in India with around 6.52 lakh hectare under castor plantation (80%) assured of profitable returns with minimum expenditure to the farmer. A further value can be added for the farmers by utilizing the unutilized castor leaves (25%) from the farms to produce eri silk," Singh said in a post on X.

"The initiative will help castor farmers produce silk as an additional income generating activity. This project will bring a big revolution and in future this city will be known as Silk City. The impact of this project will be seen in neighboring states like Rajasthan and beyond that in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," he said on the occasion.

The project was launched by Central Silk Board, Union Ministry of Textiles at Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada Agricultural University (SDAU) in Palanpur and Kalyan Foundation.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also exchanged on the occasion in the presence of Singh, Union Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita and Secretary of the Ministry of Textiles Rachna Shah and Gujarat government officials, the release said.

"Due to the dedication and strong faith of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Narmada water has reached the desert of Kutch. This government is committed to the welfare of the farmers and agriculture sector. It is reflected in increase in the budget to more than 1.50 lakh crore rupees," the release quoted Singh as saying. PTI KA PD BNM