Advertisment
National

Eric Garcetti makes first official trip as US Ambassador to Bengaluru

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Bengaluru, May 24 (PTI) Eric Garcetti, the US Ambassador to India, on Friday arrived here on his first official trip and visited Science Gallery Bengaluru.

Advertisment

In a post on 'X, he said he was delighted to meet Jahnavi Phalkey, the founding director of Science Gallery Bengaluru and the team.

"Delighted to meet @JahnaviPhalkey and the team at @SciGalleryBlr, Asia's largest university-led gallery merging science and art. Their ongoing exhibit "Carbon" sheds light on crucial environmental issues and features an axhibit on "Hydrocarbons" by American artist @zurkow. Looking forward to more wonderful collaborations with this dynamic space! #USIndiaFWD #USIndiaFWDforPeople," he posted.

Earlier in the day, Garcetti had put out a video message on 'X' and said, "Namaskara Bengaluru! I am excited to explore the Silicon Valley of India and home of #USIndia space program. As I get ready for my trip, I'm curious to know what's the must-see sight and one dish I absolutely can't miss while I'm there? #USIndiaFWD #USIndiaFWDforSpace".

In the video, he can be seen saying, "Namaskara Bengaluru, I hope you are doing well and I am so excited to this week to be headed on my first official trip as Ambassador to Bengaluru. Not just Bengaluru but Namma Ooru (Our Bengaluru). So, I want your advice. What are the places I should see? What is the food that I should eat. What are the experiences I should have?" He also asked Bengalureans to send him their ideas and added, "I will send you a report back from a beautiful city where we are going to show this relationship that literally extends to the stars between US and India in Bengaluru. I will see you there." PTI AMP GMS KH

Advertisment
Subscribe