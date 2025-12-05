Ernakulam Rural Police registers 467 cases under 'Operation De-Weed'

Kochi, Dec 5 (PTI) As part of ‘Operation De-Weed’, a one-day special drive held in the Ernakulam Rural Police District, 467 cases were registered against people creating public nuisance, police said on Friday.

According to a release, 17 people were arrested, and information on 510 persons was collected during the operation on Friday.

Searches were conducted at 127 lodges, hotels and other accommodation facilities.

Inspections also covered 32 bus stands, 36 centres housing migrant workers and 71 labour camps, officials said.

'Operation De-Weed' is being implemented under the leadership of Rural District Police Chief M Hemalatha to identify those who create public nuisance, threat or discomfort in public spaces and to bring them before the law as well as rehabilitate such individuals, the release said.

As part of the initiative, a special drive will be conducted once a week.

The project is being carried out across all police station limits in the Ernakulam Rural police's five sub-divisions, police added.