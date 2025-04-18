Ernakulam Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena deputed to NIA for five years

Thiruvananthapuam, Apr 18 (PTI) The District Police Chief of Ernakulam Rural, Vaibhav Saxena, has been relieved of his duties in the Kerala Police as the Union Home Ministry has approved his deputation as Superintendent of Police in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a period of five years, a state government order said on Friday.

In the circumstances, Hemalatha, the Commandant of the Rapid Response and Rescue Force has been posted as the District Police Chief of Ernakulam Rural, the order said.

Saxena, a 2016 IPS batch officer, was supervising the 'operation clean' project as part of which the police was identifying and arresting foreign nationals who were staying illegally in the country.

Besides that, the government also carried out transfers of a few other IPS officers.

V Vijaya Bharath Reddy, who is the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order and Traffic of Thiruvananthapuram City has been transferred as the District Police Chief of Kasaragod as the post was vacant, the order said Reddy was replaced as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order and Traffic of Thiruvananthapuram City by Farash T who is the Superintendent of Police, Special Operations Group.

The post vacated by Farash will be filled by Deepak Dhankher, who is presently the Superintendent of Police, Telecom, the government order said.