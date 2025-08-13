Ernakulam-Shornur MEMU express extended to Nilambur

Wayanad(Kerala), Aug 13 (PTI) Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has announced that the Ernakulam-Shornur MEMU express will be extended to Nilambur as sought by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party sources said on Wednesday.

Priyanka's intervention also resulted in allocation of two more coaches to the Kottayam-Nilambur express, the sources said in a statement.

These are in addition to the two coaches allocated to the train following her intervention.

The allocation of the two additional coaches was informed by the Southern Railway.

It further said that the extension of the Ernakulam-Shornur MEMU express sought by the Congress MP from Wayanad in a meeting of Palakkad Railway Division officials convened by her in Wandoor on May 5.

She had also sent a letter to the Railway Board raising this issue.

The other initiatives discussed in the May 5 meeting were -- allowing more stops in the Nilambur-Shornur section, establishing crossing stations at Melattur and Kulukkalur, extension of Nilambur-Kottayam express to Kollam and installation of a railway overbridge or underbridge at Thodikappulathum and Karadum, among others, the statement added. PTI HMP HMP ROH