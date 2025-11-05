Erode: Boy slips into stream, drowns

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Nov 5 (PTI) Police on Wednesday said a six-year-old boy drowned in a stream here.

The boy, identified as Sanjay, was a resident of Santhankarukku in Surampatti and studied at an anganwadi near the Perumpallam odai (stream) along with his two sisters.

At around 2 pm, the siblings left the anganwadi to use the restroom. While the two girls returned, Sanjay did not.

Police were informed and immediately alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. A search operation was conducted, and the boy's body was found half a kilometre away from the location.

Police said that while walking along the banks of the stream, Sanjay accidentally fell in and drowned.

A case of death due to drowning has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing, the police added. PTI COR SSK