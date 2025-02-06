National

Erode east bypoll: Around 68% voting recorded

DMK-backed Secular Progressive Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan arrives to cast his vote at a polling booth during the Erode (East) Assembly seat by-poll

Erode (Tamil Nadu): A total of 67.97 percent of voting recorded in Erode east Assembly bypoll, authorities said late on Wednesday.

According to a press communication from the office of Information and Public Relations Officer of Erode district, 67.97 percent of voting recorded in the Erode east Assembly bypoll.

All the EVMs from 237 polling stations were sent to Institute of Road and Transport Technology, Chitode where the counting of votes will be held on February 8.

This bypoll was necessitated by the death of its MLA and senior congress leader EVKS Elangovan.

