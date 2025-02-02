Erode East bypoll: Stalin accuses AIADMK, BJP of instigating 'political fringes'

Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI) DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday accused the AIADMK and BJP of waging an "indirect war" against his party by instigating "political fringes" in the February 5 Erode East bypoll.

Stalin said the AIADMK and BJP could neither oppose the DMK candidate V C Chandirakumar nor face the electorate and hence, they levelled defamatory allegations for boycotting the bypoll. These parties do not have the strength to go to the people, he alleged.

"Without having the courage to directly oppose the DMK, they are waging an indirect war by instigating some fringes (fringe political parties)," he said writing to party workers.

DMK's Chandirakumar and Tamil nationalist party, Naam Tamizhar Katchi's M K Seethalakshmi are the only two key contenders as the main opposition party, the AIADMK and others including the BJP, DMDK and TVK have boycotted the bypoll. Actor-politician Vijay's TVK had already announced that its focus is on 2026 Assembly election.

Further, the CM said the DMK's win in the bypoll would be the people's endorsement of the good governance; also heralding a victory in the 2026 Assembly election for the party and its allies. He reiterated the party's slogan (for the next year's Assembly election) of "let us win 200; let us make history." Stalin said he expected a huge win in the Erode East bypoll based on his faith in the people and considering the hardwork of party cadres. The people have identified the BJP for its "betrayal" of Tamil Nadu state and its government and they would demonstrate it by way of handing a big win for the party candidate Chandirakumar, he said and appealed to people to vote for his party candidate for a big win.

In total, 46 candidates are in the fray for the by-election to Erode East Assembly constituency and the polling is set to take place on February 5 and the counting of votes on February 8.

The AIADMK had levelled allegations such as misuse of power by the DMK government to boycott the bypoll and other parties too made similar accusations.