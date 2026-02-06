EROs recommend deletion of names of Bengal voters who failed to appear for hearings: EC sources

Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) Even before the completion of hearings, electoral registration officers (EROs) have recommended the deletion of nearly 50,000 names from the voter list in West Bengal, Election Commission (EC) sources claimed on Friday.

None of these people appeared for hearings and could not be traced despite repeated attempts, they said.

"Based on multiple verification inputs, the commission has proceeded with the deletions," the sources added.

The EC is scheduled to publish the final electoral rolls on February 14.

Earlier, there were reports that the process might be delayed by another 10 days due to workload, though no official announcement has been made so far.

The EC has also intensified scrutiny as several thousand voters have been removed under the category of "mapped voters who did not turn up" after verification.

"Additionally, more than 3,000 names have been deleted based on lists received from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). Taken together, the EC believes around 50,000 bogus voters have been struck off so far," sources said.

The EC has generated 15,192,735 notices to date.

Hearings have been conducted for nearly 13 million voters, and verification details of around 8 million voters have already been uploaded, the sources added.

Earlier, following court directions, the EC had started publishing lists highlighting logical discrepancies.

The EC had previously stated that the number of unmapped voters in West Bengal stood at 3,168,426, while 9,449,132 voters were found to have discrepancies in their records, according to the sources. PTI SUS MNB