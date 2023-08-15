Erstwhile leaders of Congress created situation that led to Partition of India: UP minister Brijesh Singh

Noida, Aug 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Brijesh Singh on Monday slammed the erstwhile leaders of the Congress, claiming that they created the situation that led to the Partition of India.

He was speaking at an event to mark the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day at Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra. The minister also participated in a 'silent procession' along with Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and the BJP's Noida unit president Manoj Gupta.

"It was the erstwhile leaders of the Congress and other parties who were leading the country at that time, had they opened their eyes in time, then the situation of current India could have been different. Lakhs of people would not have been raped and massacred, neither the country would have been divided," Brijesh Singh said.

"We all have heard of the horrors of Partition but never really bothered about its real facts. That is why this decision was taken to mark this day so that our current and future generations would know what all this country and her people have suffered," he told the gathering.

He said the people of the country "corrected the mistakes of 1947" when Narendra Modi, who hails from Gujarat, the land of Sardar Patel, became the prime minister of India in 2014.

"This is no longer an India which can be divided by anyone. It is no longer an India which can be deceived by anyone. This is the post-2014 changing India.

"Remember what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said once when asked how he would treat neighbouring countries. He responded that he would neither look up nor look down upon anyone but would look straight into the eyes while talking to anyone as the prime minister of India," Singh added. PTI KIS IJT