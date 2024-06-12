ERT commando injured in accidental firing

Jaipur, Jun 12 (PTI) A commando of an Emergency Response Team (ERT) of Rajasthan Police shot himself accidentally when the team was on its way to Jaisalmer from Jodhpur to look after security preparations ahead of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's visit, police said.

The injured commando, Dinesh Kumar, was brought to Jodhpur in about three hours by creating a green corridor and is currently on a ventilator support system in the ICU ward, they said.

According to officials, the team of 10 ERT soldiers was coming from Jodhpur to Jaisalmer in a car as part of the security arrangements for the two-day Jaisalmer visit of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. About 10 kilometres before Jaisalmer, the accidental firing occurred and a bullet went through Kumar's head.

The injured commando was taken to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer in critical condition, where after primary treatment, he was referred to Jodhpur.

"The soldier was brought to Jodhpur by creating a green corridor. He is undergoing treatment at MDM Hospital," Jaisalmer SP Sudhir Chaudhary said. PTI AG RT RT