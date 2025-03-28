Escaping from dogs, man falls into well in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; rescued on third day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 28 (PTI) A man was stuck in a well for almost 48 hours after he fell into it while trying to save himself from a pack of dogs in Kannad in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, a police official said on Friday.

Sandip Ghatkawde (30) managed to survive by holding on to a rope tied to the edge of the well before he was rescued on Thursday, the Pishor police station official added.

"At round 4pm on Tuesday, Ghatkawde fell into a 60-foot deep well, which had water till the 10-feet mark, while trying to save himself from dogs. No one saw him fall into the well and his voice would not carry to passersby, leaving him stranded in a precarious position," the official said.

"At around 2pm on Thursday, some children from the vicinity came to the well in search of a honeycomb. Noticing movement, Ghatkawde shouted, which alerted children, who called in adults in the vicinity. He was pulled out of the well with the help of a tyre," Pishor police station official Vasant Patil told PTI.

As Ghatkawde did not have food since Tuesday afternoon, he was examined by a doctor, whose all-clear allowed him to travel back to his native Jalna, the official added. PTI AW BNM