Eshwarappa cannot use Modi's pictures, party will decide about him after nomination: Ashoka

Bengaluru, Apr 6 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Saturday indicated that BJP will decide on rebel leader K S Esharappa, who has decided to contest as an independent in Shimoga Lok Sabha segment, once he files his nomination against the party's official candidate.

Advertisment

Accusing Eshwarappa of making "unauthorised use" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pictures during his campaign, he said, only BJP has the right to use it for its political activities like seeking votes, and that the party's legal cell will look into it.

"It is wrong, Eshwarappa doesn't have the right to use (Modi's pictures). Modi's photo can be used for a government event as he is the prime minister of the country. When it is a matter that is political or related to votes or election, only BJP has the right to use Modi's pictures," Ashoka said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Only BJP has the right legally and the party's legal cell will look into it, and they will lodge a necessary complaint....It is being used in an unauthorised way, it is not right." Asked about the party still not taking any action against Eshwarappa, Ashoka said, after he files his nomination against the party's official candidate, the BJP will take a decision about him.

When pointed out that Eshwarappa has nowhere said that he is against the party, he said, "it is the BJP, that decides it." Eshwarappa has announced he will contest as an independent candidate from Shimoga seat in the coming Lok Sabha polls, blaming -- state BJP President B Y Vijayendra and his father and veteran party leader B S Yediyurappa -- for his son K E Kantesh being denied a party ticket from Haveri constituency. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has got Haveri ticket.

Yediyurappa's elder son and sitting MP B Y Raghavendra is the BJP candidate from Shimoga. Eshwarappa is adamant on contesting from there, despite efforts by the party leaders to pacify him. PTI KSU KH