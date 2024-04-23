Eshwarappa expelled as he remained in fray despite efforts to dissuade him: K'taka BJP chief

Shivamogga: Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday said rebel leader K S Eshwarappa was expelled as he remained in the Lok Sabha poll fray despite efforts to dissuade him and claimed he would not get people's support in any of the Assembly segments under Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, where is is contesting as an independent.

Vijayendra's brother and present MP B Y Raghavendra is BJP's official candidate from Shivamogga.

Eshwarappa, a former Deputy Chief Minister who had also served as the party's state unit president, has entered the fray blaming Vijayendra and his father and veteran party leader B S Yediyurappa for his son K E Kantesh being denied the ticket to contest from neighbouring Haveri.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been chosen as the BJP candidate from Haveri.

"Despite all efforts, him (Eshwarappa) remaining in the poll fray, is a matter left to him. As a result of this, BJP's disciplinary committee decided and he has been expelled from the party for six years. He too has expressed his happiness," Vijayendra told reporters here.

On Eshwarappa's claims that after him winning the polls, Yediyurappa and sons will themselves take him back into the party, he said, "things will be known during counting of votes. From the first to last round, he won't get votes in any of the assembly segments." "I won't say much. People are not fools. Even a child will speak about Raganna's (B Y Raghavendra) developmental works in Shimoga. He (Eshwarappa) himself doesn't know what his contribution to this district is. Yediyurappa and Raganna's contribution and development under the Modi government is in the hearts of the people. So Raganna winning by a margin of over 2.5 to 3 lakh votes is certain," he added.

BJP on Monday expelled Eshwarappa for six years for violating party discipline, and contesting Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate.

Eshwarappa along with Yediyurappa and late H N Ananth Kumar is widely credited for building the BJP from the grassroots in Karnataka.

The state's political scene has completely changed, and the popularity of the Congress party which came to power by "fooling" the people has dwindled, Vijayendra said, adding people are upset about this "irresponsible" government's administration and functioning.

"In the Lok Sabha polls, people are excited to support the BJP-JD(S) alliance across the state to make Narenadra Modi Prime Minister for the third time, and the alliance will win all 28 seats in the state," he said.