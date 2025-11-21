ESIC hospitals in Maharashtra to get land at zero cost, says minister

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has decided to provide land free for the construction of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospitals across the state, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Friday.

This decision was taken following directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and a government resolution (GR) was issued by the Revenue Department.

The minister stated that the move will strengthen the network of health facilities in Maharashtra and provide relief to workers.

"The government has a responsibility to look after workers' health. Many times, hospitals get delayed due to land cost or availability. To avoid this and ensure that workers receive quality treatment near their homes, we have decided to provide land free of cost for ESIC hospitals, with the exemption from land revenue charges and cess," Bawankule said.

The state cabinet in June 2025 approved allotment of 15 acres of government grazing land at Karodi in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district for a 200-bed ESIC hospital.

Bawankule said the same policy will now apply to all proposed ESIC hospitals in Maharashtra where suitable government land is available.

As per the criteria, applications for land parcels valued up to Rs 1 crore will be processed at the departmental level, while those exceeding Rs 1 crore will require concurrence from the Finance Department. The land will be allotted under Class-2 occupancy terms. PTI ND NSK