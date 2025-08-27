‘Esoteric Expressions’: Exhibition explores range of KS Kulkarni's works

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) From line drawings to figurative tribal paintings and cubist abstracts, a solo exhibition here explores the wide range of thematically distinct works of painter-educator K S Kulkarni.

Organised by Gallerie Ganesha, “Esoteric Expression” at Triveni Kala Sangam’s Shridharani Gallery looks back at the artist’s body of work from the 1980s to mid-1990s.

The exhibition showcases Kulkarni’s ability to navigate a spectrum of themes -- from intricate drawings to abstract and figurative compositions.

Kulkarni, who was the founding member of Triveni Kala Sangam and served as its art director from 1949 to 1968, was the founder-president of the Delhi artist movement, the Delhi Shilpi Chakra in 1948.

"My first encounter with Prof. Kulkarni was in the early 1960s, during my time in art classes at Triveni Kala Sangam. His work, though unmistakably modern, carried deep influences from folk and tribal art. His ability to manipulate form, space, and color in an unparalleled manner resulted in the creation of masterpieces," Shobha Bhatia, founder-director Gallerie Ganesha, said.

The exhibition is thematically divided into abstract, landscapes, still life, and figurative works, including both black-and-white drawings and color canvases.

Kulkarni’s art practice actively resisted categorisation, while blending traditional motifs with modernist techniques. His compositions are characterised by geometric spatial arrangements, linear thrusts, and flat colour planes, creating a synthesis of Eastern and Western influences.

Bhatia said that it was a challenge to make it look like a cohesive exhibition because of the diverse topics and themes.

"The special thing with him was that just with a few lines he could convey a lot. So he did abstracts, but he was mostly inspired by tribal and folk art. So you can see some of his work that is on display has tribal overtones," she said.

"His easy affability both with the abstract and figurative mode and above all, his free play with lines and colours on a surface without any audience in mind , speaks of his relative sincerity in today's world of glamour and fake," she added.

The exhibition, which began on August 23, will be on view at Shridharani Gallery till August 31 and continue at Gallerie Ganesha from September 5 to October 7.