Espionage case: Court extends YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's judicial custody

Hisar, Aug 18 (PTI) A local court on Monday extended by a week, the judicial custody of Hisar YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested on suspicion of espionage in May.

Judicial magistrate (first class) Sunil Kumar extended the judicial custody after Malhotra (33) virtually appeared in the court.

Her lawyer Kumar Mukesh said next date of hearing was set on August 25.

He said after three months of investigation the police filed the chargesheet in the case on August 14.

Malhotra was directed to remain physically present on the next hearing, when she would also be handed over a copy of the chargesheet, he added.

On May 16, Hisar Police arrested Malhotra, who ran a YouTube channel "Travel with JO".

The YouTuber, who hails from Hisar, was arrested at the New Aggarsain Extension and booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and BNS.

A court rejected her regular bail plea on June 9 after the police opposed it and argued the investigation in the case was underway.

Hisar Police previously said no evidence emerged to indicate Malhotra had access to any military or defence-related information, but claimed she was in contact with some persons and was aware they were Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Police sources have said she was in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer in the Pakistani High Commission, since November 2023.

India expelled Danish on May 13 for allegedly being involved in espionage.

The police in May claimed Pakistani intelligence operatives were developing Malhotra as an "asset". PTI SUN AMK AMK