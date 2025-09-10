Esri India, Dhruva Space ink pact for easy access to data from 200 satellites

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Earth observation data from over 200 satellites will now be easily accessible to users as Geographic Information System (GIS) solutions firm Esri India signed a deal with Hyderabad-based space start-up Dhruva Space.

Through this strategic partnership, Dhruva Space will leverage Esri India's advanced ArcGIS technology to enhance its AstraView commercial satellite imagery service that aggregates data from a constellation network of more than 200 satellites, spanning optical, SAR, RF, and hyperspectral sensors, into a unified ecosystem, a statement from Esri said.

"This initiative will also help accelerate the adoption of space-based data in areas such as urban planning, disaster management, agriculture, and infrastructure development. Together, we are creating a robust framework to drive data-driven governance and sustainable growth for the nation," Esri India managing director Agendra Kumar said.

The memorandum of understanding between the two firms was signed during the Esri India User Conference 2025 in Hyderabad.

This collaboration aims at delivering an integrated software solution, enabling customers to seamlessly access, analyze, and derive actionable insights from AstraView in conjunction with Esri India's robust GIS capabilities, he said.

"By combining the strengths of our ArcGIS technology with Dhruva Space's full-stack capabilities, we aim to empower decision-makers across industries with timely, high-quality geospatial insights," Esri India managing director Agendra Kumar said.

Dhruva Space chief operations officer and co-founder Krishna Teja Penamakuru said AstraView was launched to make diverse and trusted satellite imagery simple to access and practical to use, bringing together a wide range of sensing capabilities into one service.

"Partnering with Esri India, a market leader in GIS, ensures that these capabilities are extended into a platform already trusted by millions of users," he said.

This integration will make relevant imagery and data more accessible within GIS workflows, where the combination of imagery and analytics allows users to interpret and act on data with greater clarity, Penamakuru said.

"The intent is to move satellite data from the background, and place it at the core of everyday decision-making, ultimately improving how organizations plan, respond, and build resilience," Penamakuru said. PTI SKU ZMN