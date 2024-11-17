Essence of Constitution must be protected: Gadkari; slams Cong for past amendments

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday emphasised the importance of protecting the fundamental essence of the Constitution and criticised the Congress for past amendments.

Addressing a gathering while campaigning for BJP candidate Ram Shinde in Karjat Jamkhed assembly constituency in Ahilyangar district, Gadkari accused the Congress of undermining the Constitution during the Emergency.

"We will not allow anyone to change Dr Ambedkar's Constitution. The Constitution's essence lies in democracy, socialism, impartiality, freedom of speech, and fundamental rights. No one can ever change these features," he said He referred to the landmark Keshavananda Bharati case, explaining that the Supreme Court decided that the salient features of the Constitution cannot be altered, and this principle will always be upheld.

He said, "When Indira Gandhi's election was declared invalid by the Allahabad High Court, the Congress imposed an Emergency and changed Dr Ambedkar's Constitution. Later, when the Janata Party came to power in 1977, they made corrections, but the Congress reversed those changes after returning to power. The party that changed the Constitution is now spreading lies." The BJP leader criticised the grand old party for fearmongering among Muslims.

"The Congress tells Muslims that BJP will harm them, send them to Pakistan, and how they should rely on the party for safety. But look at our track record. Under the Ujjwala Yojana, we provided gas cylinders to 9.5 crore people. Through the Ayushman Yojana, crores of families have received healthcare. Under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, mothers and sisters receive monthly financial support. Did we ever say these schemes excluded Dalits or Muslims?" he asked.

"Our vision is based on everyone's support, effort, faith, and development. We should not trust the politics of casteism and communalism," Gadkari said, urging voters to reject divisive politics.

The BJP leader said, "When we go to a restaurant, we choose the food we like, not the caste of the owner. Similarly, while selecting a doctor, we don't consider their religion or caste but their skill. The same logic should be applied while choosing a leader." PTI ND ARU