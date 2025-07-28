Essence of Hinduism lies in embracing everyone: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Kochi, Jul 28 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that being a "staunch Hindu does not mean opposing others", and that the essence of Hinduism lies in embracing everyone.

Speaking at the 'Gyan Sabha', a national education conference organised by RSS-linked Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas here, Bhagwat sought to dispel what he called a "common misunderstanding" about strong religious identity.

He also advocated a strong balance between letter and spirit (of being a Hindu).

"This is often a misunderstanding that being a staunch Hindu means abusing others. Such a misconception can happen," he claimed.

"Being a true Hindu does not mean opposing anyone, nor does it mean that we need to respond by saying we are not Hindus. We are Hindus, but the essence of being Hindu is to embrace everyone," Bhagwat said.

"Anyone who wants to bring Hindus together needs to be mindful of this essence," he added. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK KH