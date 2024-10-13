Essential to 'expose conspiracy' to seize waqf properties through waqf bill: Jamiat chief

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani on Sunday said it is essential to "expose the conspiracy" to seize waqf properties through the Waqf Amendment Bill and that a conference will be held next month to hold thorough discussions on what course of action should be taken to deal with such threats.

In a statement, Madani said the Jamiat has taken effective measures to ensure the protection of waqf properties from 1923 to 2013 and "we are moving forward with that commitment" A grand conference of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind will be held in Delhi on November 3, 2024, to promote the spirit of equality and compassion on the basis of humanity, uphold democracy and protect the Constitution of the country, he said.

It is essential to expose the conspiracy to seize waqf properties under the guise of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which aims to deprive us of this valuable heritage.

Madani further said the November 3 conference will see thorough discussions on what course of action should be taken to address such grave situations and threats, and a roadmap will be prepared for the way forward.

The communal mindset is making a failed attempt and a "planned conspiracy" to marginalise a specific community, he alleged.

In preparation for the conference which will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here, Madani addressed the members and representatives from various states at the Jamiat office. He emphasised the purpose and objectives of the conference, stating that the current situation in the country is unprecedented in its seriousness.

He said that in view of the series of incidents occurring one after another, "there is now no doubt that India has fallen into the grip of fascism".

Efforts are not only being made to incite Muslims by creating new controversies, but there are also planned conspiracies aimed at marginalising them, he claimed. PTI ASK DIV DIV