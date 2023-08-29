Essential to reach logical conclusion through investigation: Gauhati HC chief justice

Guwahati, Aug 29 (PTI) Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta on Tuesday said investigation into cases must lead to logical conclusion and following the correct procedure of search and seizure is important.

Advertisment

He emphasised on imparting training to stakeholders of the criminal justice delivery system through domain experts to ensure improvement in this aspect.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a workshop on improvement of criminal justice system and establishing synergy among the pillars of justice delivery system here, an official statement said.

Mehta said there is a need to formulate a plan to train stakeholders of criminal justice delivery system by domain experts to bring about improvement.

Advertisment

The chief justice expressed optimism that participants will benefit from the knowledge and experience of experts imparting the training.

The statement said three more such workshops are scheduled at Dergaon, Bongaigaon and Silchar to be attended by investigators, public prosecutors and the judiciary.

Speaking at the workshop, DGP GP Singh said Assam Police will take all means to achieve conviction rates on a par with the national average.

Advocate general of Assam Devojit Saikia in his address stressed on the need to plug loopholes in investigations and prosecutions so that higher conviction rate can be achieved. PTI SSG SSG MNB