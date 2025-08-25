Establish 100-bedded hospital in every Assembly constituency, Andhra CM tells officials

Amaravati, Aug 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to establish a 100-bedded hospital in every Assembly constituency.

Reviewing measures to improve healthcare facilities, the CM also deliberated on under construction medical colleges in Markapuram, Madanapalle, Pulivendula, and Adoni.

"The chief minister directed officials to establish a 100-bedded hospital in every constituency," said an official release.

Incidentally, the southern state has 2.24 beds per 1,000 population while the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends three beds, requiring another 12,756 beds, which prompted the CM to direct officials to conduct a detailed study on this aspect.

Likewise, Naidu instructed officials to provide mobile medical services in every village through 'Arogya Ratham' (health chariot) and reviewed various types of kits prepared for implementing NTR Baby Kits scheme.

He ordered officials to ensure the rollout of NTR Baby Kits scheme at the earliest, the release said.

Further, Perkins India and LV Prasad Eye Institute have come forward to develop Amaravati as a 'Model Inclusive City'.

Representatives from these institutions met the chief minister and gave a presentation with the goal to align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by ensuring inclusive education, equal rights, and accessible infrastructure for all, the release said.

Their plans include barrier-free public spaces, inclusive road design, universal access to public transport, development of digital smart infrastructure, equal learning opportunities for all children, teacher training programmes and others.

Responding to this, the CM suggested that a comprehensive action plan be prepared, the release added. PTI STH KH