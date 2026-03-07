Establish correct narrative about women's place in society: Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Stressing the need to establish a "correct narrative" about women's place in society in India, Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief V Shantha Kumari said on Saturday that women have been accorded great importance in Indian culture, but some people use certain scriptures to suggest they face exploitation in the country.

Inaugurating a two-day national convention of women thought leaders here at Vigyan Bhavan, Kumari noted that women in India are playing leading roles in various domains, from space science to Operation Sindoor.

"We all know that women have been accorded a great importance in Indian culture. Woman is the sustainer of society and is a strong force. Therefore, from ‘nari (woman)’, she can transform into ‘narayani’," the Samiti chief said.

"Yet some people, citing some scriptures and names of a couple of individuals like Manu, invoke the discussion that exploitation is taking place here," she said and stressing the need to establish a correct narrative about women's place in Indian society and culture.

The convention, titled "Bharati – Nari to Narayani" is being organised by Bharatiya Vidvat Parishad in association with the Rashtra Sevika Samiti and Sharanya here at Vigyan Bhavan. The Rashtra Sevika Samiti, founded in 1936, functions as a women's organisation parallel to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for men.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also spoke at the inaugural session. She said capable women in positions of responsibility should help other women by providing the support and opportunities needed to move forward.

Women must work together to ensure that the next generation of girls gets better opportunities, Gupta said. The chief minister said the country is progressing and it is important that daughters receive the courage and opportunities that many women earlier could not get. PTI KSH PK AKY