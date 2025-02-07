Established and Emerging: India Art Fair opens 16th edition with 120 exhibitors

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) From the floral canvases of Korean artist Kim Keun-joong to Bangladeshi artist Mehedi Hasan’s nod towards the women of the world through his applique work on a length of silk, from modernist master M F Husain’s galloping horses to young painter T Venkanna’s visceral nudes, the 16th edition of India Art Fair here has opened its doors to a wide gamut of works from Indian and south Asian modern and contemporary artists.

In its largest iteration so far, the art fair, which began on Thursday at NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla, is hosting 120 exhibitors, including 78 galleries, showcasing works of modern and contemporary artists from India and South Asia alongside major contemporary international artists.

Some of the Indian galleries participating in the India Art Fair include Chawla Art Gallery, Aicon, Ashivita's, Archer Art Gallery, Akar Prakar, Chatterjee & Lal, Gallery Veda, Gallery Espace, Nature Morte, Vadehra Art Gallery, Exhibit 320, DAG, Emami Art, and Anant Art Gallery.

It will feature modernist and contemporary artists such as Ram Kumar, FN Souza, SH Raza, MF Husain, Dayanita Singh, Manjunath Kamath, Sagarika Sundaram, Mithu Sen, Ramesh Mario Nithyendran, Thukral & Tagra and Ayesha Sultana.

While veteran photographer Dayanita Singh’s ‘Architectural Montages’ is a study in light and form at Nature Morte, artist duo Thukral & Tagra’s work from their ‘Arboretum’ series aims to initiate a discourse on humans’ altering relationship with nature at the gallery’s booth.

If DAG has put together an expansive collection of Indian masters, including MV Dhurandhar, F N Souza, Gogi Saroj Pal, Madhvi Parekh, Jogen Chowdhury, and DP Roy Chowdhury, Gallery Espace has dedicated its space to established and emerging artists including Harendra Kushwaha and Manjunath Kamath.

“You can expect the modern masters which India is famous for but also a lot of cutting edge contemporary artists and young artists that need support,” Jaya Asokan, director of India Art Fair, told PTI.

The Focus section of the art fair has put spotlight on emerging artists from South Asia with innovative work by a new generation of boundary-pushing contemporary artists.

The section features embroidery and painting-based works by Viraj Khanna at Kalakriti Art Gallery, sculptural work by Arjun Das at Dhi Contemporary, works exploring natural material from the Deccan scrublands by Sandilya Theuerkauf at KYNKYNY Art Gallery and contemporary miniatures by Anindita Bhattacharya at Threshold Art Gallery.

Fourteen international galleries at the fair are showcasing renowned South Asian and diaspora artists, including Huma Bhabha, Anish Kapoor, Khadim Ali, Affan Baghpati, Shubha Taparia and Kingsley Gunatillake, alongside internationally acclaimed artists such as Ai Weiwei, Marina Abramović and Shirazeh Houshiary and Ugo Rondinone.

Seven exhibitors in the Platform section are featuring the rich artistic heritage of South Asia through the works of contemporary masters of traditional arts, with presentations spanning art forms from across the region.

An expanded Design section has put together limited edition and hand-made collectible design by 12 pioneering studios, and a special showcase features seven emerging Indian designers, including Vikram Goyal, Atelier Ashiesh Shah, Gunjan Gupta, Studio Renn, DeMuro Das, Jaipur Rugs, and Nolwa Studio.

“Our design section has actually expanded, we have 12 participants this year. It is mainly collectible design but we encourage you to come and explore it because we feel that there is a lot of synergy between art and craft. That stands on centuries old tradition in India which we are very proud to showcase in the design section,” Asokan said.

Beyond gallery presentations, the fair has featured new commissions and large-scale outdoor projects led by artists, including Claire Fontaine's LED installation that is rooted in South Asia, drawing deeply from the languages, cultural dimensions, and lived experiences of India, installed across multiple locations in New Delhi.

An interactive installation by Asim Waqif challenges audiences to rethink materiality and urban decay, while Mohd Intiyaz's 'Dar Badar', an emotionally charged sculptural piece rooted in his childhood experiences delves into themes of discrimination, resilience, and the universal struggle for belonging.

During the course of the art fair, the Talks Programme, entitled 'Growing Focus', will examine the increasing prominence of South Asia in global contemporary art, design, and culture.

Covering key issues from a variety of institutional, market, philanthropic, infrastructural and creative perspectives, the series aims to foster dialogue and exchange across its discussions.

Highlights of the Talks Programme include conversations by artists and curators, including Gulammohammed Sheikh, Gayatri Sinha, Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, Azu Nwagbogu, Manuel Rabate, Nancy Adajania, Anoushka Mirchandani, Jasmine Wahi, and Thukral & Tagra.

The multidisciplinary modern and contemporary art festival will come to an end on February 9.