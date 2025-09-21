Establishment of 10th Assam police battalion approved by cabinet

Guwahati, Sep 21 (PTI) The state cabinet on Sunday approved the establishment of the 10th Assam police battalion at Sonapure near here at a cost of Rs 260 crore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The meeting also approved a 20-per cent bonus to workers of tea gardens under the Assam Tea Corporation on the occasion of Durga Puja, Sarma told reporters here.

Besides, the cabinet cleared the setting up of question papers of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CCE) to be conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) in both English and Assamese languages, to remove the language barrier for candidates, especially from rural and vernacular backgrounds, he said.

The questions under the 'Comprehension' part of the General Studies Paper-II, however, will be set only in English.

The council of ministers also approved the decision to entrust the operation of a 5,000-capacity 'Jyoti Bishnu Auditorium' at Guwahati to the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Society, the CM said.

The cabinet also gave the nod to enhancement of remuneration, leave entitlements and adoption of annual appraisal format for 65 Science and Mathematics Facilitators engaged through the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC). PTI DG RBT