ESTIC to bring together innovators, scientific minds from November 3-5

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) India's top scientific minds, innovators and policymakers will gather here next month for the flagship Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave, (ESTIC-2025) which is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ESTIC, scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam from November 3-5, will feature plenary addresses by global experts and Nobel Laureates, thematic technical discussions with S&T leaders, women entrepreneurs and deep-tech startup CEOs.

The conclave will also seek to showcase disruptive innovation, including an exhibition by deep-tech startups and a poster forum for young scientists, faculty and engineers.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh called on President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her about the conclave, the upcoming India International Science Festival and developments in his home state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Designed as an outcome-oriented forum, ESTIC-2025 aligns research, standards-readiness and scale-up mechanisms to accelerate the lab-to-market journey.

"The conclave is a stage for young innovators, startups and researchers to showcase innovative solutions, find mentorship and connect with industry and stakeholders," Singh said.

"ESTIC brings together India's scientific community, industry and startups on a single platform to turn ideas into impact. By connecting efforts across ministries and aligning with national priorities, the conclave strengthens translation pathways from laboratories to scale," said Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India.

"Through eleven thematic sessions and high-level panels, ESTIC-2025 will chart a comprehensive roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047, enabled by a whole-of-government approach," said Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology (DST), emphasising ESTIC's role in advancing collaborative pathways that translate science into societal and economic impact.

ESTIC-2025 is envisaged as an outcome-oriented forum that celebrates stakeholder contributions while fostering collaborations among researchers, entrepreneurs, industry and funding bodies.

The conclave's discussions and showcases are structured to identify actionable next steps and measurable follow-ups so that momentum continues beyond the three event days.

The India International Science Festival (IISF-2025), a four-day event beginning December 6 at Panjab University, Chandigarh, will celebrate the theme "Vigyan Se Samriddhi-Science to Prosperity." PTI SKU NB NB