ESTIC to shape scientific roadmap for Viksit Bharat: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the first edition of the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) in November, which is projected as the flagship event of the sector, bringing together Nobel laureates, innovators and policymakers in the field of science.

The conclave, scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam from November 3 to 5, is set to become an annual event showcasing latest innovations and trends in the science and technology sector, edging out events such as the Indian Science Congress, which has an over-100-year history.

"The upcoming ESTIC-2025 is a platform for collaboration and meeting of minds of varied stakeholders -- uniting researchers, policymakers, industry leaders and entrepreneurs to shape India's scientific roadmap for Viksit Bharat 2047," Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh told reporters here.

He said the ESTIC platform will provide young innovators the opportunity to connect with mentors, showcase their ideas and discover next-generation human talent in contributing to India's rise as a global knowledge power.

The programme of the conclave on the ESTIC website states that the prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate the event.

The theme of the inaugural edition of the ESTIC will be "Imagine, Innovate, Inspire for Viksit Bharat 2047".

Singh said the ESTIC will be held every year and at different locations across the country.

"What makes the ESTIC unique is the whole-of-government approach. With ministries spanning health, education, agriculture, energy, space, electronics and IT, environment and more, innovation is no longer confined to laboratories but embedded across every sector of national development," Professor Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, said.

Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Sood said the conclave would serve as a dynamic platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and actionable roadmaps, with participation from global experts, Nobel laureates and young researchers, among others.

The three-day conclave will have 11 thematic sessions, including on space technologies, advanced materials and manufacturing, digital communications, emerging agricultural technologies, electronics and semiconductor manufacturing.

Each day of the conclave will feature two plenary addresses by Nobel laureates or persons of global eminence.

The thematic sessions will also include quantum science and technology, bio-manufacturing, energy, environment and climate, artificial intelligence, blue economy and health and medical technologies. PTI SKU RC