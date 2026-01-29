Estimated 80 lakh devotees visit mega tribal festival ''Maha Jathara'' in Telangana

Mulugu (Telangana), Jan 29 (PTI) An estimated 80 lakh devotees visited the 'Maha Jathara' of tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma at Medaram in this district since Wednesday, the Telangana government said.

Several senior leaders, including Union Ministers Jual Oram and G Kishan Reddy, offered prayers on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at Medaram, state Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said devotees in big numbers are visiting the mega tribal festival from Telangana and neighbouring Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

An estimated 80 lakh devotees have visited the 'Maha Jathara' since it began on Wednesday and that the number is likely to touch one crore soon, he said.

The state government is continuously supervising arrangements to ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience, he said.

The tribal priests installed deities Saralamma, Govindaraju and Pagididdaraju at the 'gaddelu' (altars) on Wednesday night as per traditions.

Goddess Sammakka would be installed at the altar late Thursday evening.

Telangana ministers D Anasuya Seethakka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Adluri Lakshman Kumar welcomed the Union Ministers at the main temple entrance.

Speaking to reporters, Oram described the 'Maha Jathara' as the largest tribal festival in the country and the 'Maha Kumbh' of tribal communities.

He recalled visiting Medaram nearly 20 years ago and said he was pleased to be back again on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the Centre is extending full support for the development of the region.

Along with assistance for smooth conduct of the 'Jathara', special trains have been arranged for the convenience of devotees.

He recalled that a separate Ministry for Tribal Affairs was created during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and that he had the privilege of serving as its first minister.

He emphasised that the Union Government honours the legacy and sacrifices of great tribal leaders like Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and accords due respect to festivals such as Sammakka–Saralamma Jathara.

Highlighting central government's initiatives for tribal welfare, Oram said the Centre is spending Rs one lakh crore under the Dharati Aaba Gram Utkarsh Yojana.

State Revenue Minister Srinivas Reddy urged the Centre to declare the 'Sammakka - Saralamma Jathara' as a 'National Festival'.

Meanwhile, a devotional atmosphere pervaded the 'Maha Jathara,' with jaggery offered by the devotees being seen extensively at Medaram. Devotees also carry roosters for offering to the deities as part of rituals.

Thousands of devotees took holy bath in the rivulet Jampanna Vagu at Medaram.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the biennial 'Maha Jathara' that began about six months ago.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on January 19 inaugurated the renovated shrine of goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma.

The state government reconstructed the altar of the tribal deities Sammakka, Saralamma, Govindaraju and Pagididda Raju, spending about Rs 101 crore.

It undertook development works with Rs 150 crore for the convenience of devotees visiting the 'Maha Jathara' 2026.

As many as 21 government departments and about 42,000 personnel are involved in organising the festival, including arrival and departure of devotees, provision of basic facilities, security, cleanliness and medical facilities.

The government has also organised medical camps, ambulances and bike ambulances to attend to medical emergencies during the festival.

Making use of digital technology, the state government has launched an official website, a mobile application and a Whatsapp chatbot for the convenience of devotees.

The 'Maha Jathara' is celebrated in Medaram during the time the goddesses of the tribals is believed to visit them.

Medaram is a remote place in the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary, a part of Dandakaranya, the largest surviving forest belt in Mulugu.

The 'Jathara' commemorates the revolt led by the mother-daughter duo of Sammakka and Saralamma against imposition of taxes on the tribal populace during a period of drought by the Kakatiya rulers in the 12th century. PTI SJR SJR SA