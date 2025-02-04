Estimated number of cervical-cancer deaths in India in 2023 was 35,691: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The estimated number of deaths due to cervical cancer cases in the country in 2023 was 35,691, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Cancer Registry Programme's (ICMR-NCRP) data, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav said the estimated number of deaths due to cervical cancer in India was 34,806 in 2022, 33,938 in 2021, 33,095 in 2020 and 32,246 in 2019.

Screening for common non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cervical cancer, is an integral part of service delivery of the ayushman arogya mandirs, the minister said.

He added that as on January 31, 1,76,141 ayushman arogya mandirs were operationalised throughout the country.

"As per National NCD Portal, 9,00,80,292 women have been screened, 96,747 diagnosed and 86,196 put on treatment for cervical cancer," Jadhav said.

"As per the ICMR-National Cancer Registry Programme (ICMR-NCRP) data, under the Ministry of Health, the estimated numbers of incidence of cervical and breast cancer cases during the last five years are increasing in the country," he said.

The George Institute of Global Health, India has stated in a report that "with age-standardised incidence and mortality rates of 22 and 12.4 per 100,000 women per year, cervical cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women in India". The report is based on the Globocan data 2012 and the three-year report (2012-2014) data from 27 population-based cancer registries and 17 hospital-based cancer registries, the minister said.

In order to prevent and control major NCDs, such as hypertension, diabetes, oral cancer, breast cancer and cervical cancer, the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Disease (NP-NCD) was launched by the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of India in 2010, with a focus on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion, early diagnosis, management and referral to an appropriate level of healthcare facilities.

Under the programme, 770 district NCD clinics, 233 cardiac care units (CCU), 372 district day care centres and 6,410 community health centre have been set up across the country, Jadhav informed the Upper House.

The National NCD Portal was rolled out by the government in 2018 under the NP-NCD for NCD screening and management and ensuring a continuum of care for five common NCDs.

A population-based initiative for screening, management and prevention of common NCDs, including cervical cancer has been rolled out as a part of comprehensive primary healthcare in the country under the National Health Mission (NHM), Jadhav said.

Responding to another question, Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) provides 11 vaccines against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs).

"However, the HPV vaccine is not a part of the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP)," she said.

Patel further said the Sikkim government introduced the HPV-vaccination programme in 2018, targeting girls aged nine to 14 years.

Besides, Bihar introduced HPV vaccination for girls aged nine to 14 years under the Mukhyamantri Balika Cancer Immunisation scheme from October 6, 2024, she added.

"There is no specific target for the elimination of cervical cancer in the country," Patel said.