Estonia working with India to support its digitalisation efforts: Ambassador

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Estonia is actively working with both central and state governments of India to support their digitalisation efforts across multiple sectors, Estonian Ambassador Marje Luup said on Wednesday. Estonia’s Gennet Lab Ltd. and India's Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in collaboration with the Estonian Embassy to empower hospitals in India with real-time data access, optimised workflows, and improved patient outcomes, a statement said. Addressing the event, Luup said, "We are actively working with both the central and state governments of India to support their digitalisation efforts across multiple sectors, including healthcare, cyber security, and critical infrastructure protection." Estonia's economic growth is strongly linked to the leadership in digital transformation, she added. Gennet Lab India Director Dharmendra Singh said that the MoU aligns with India’s digital mission and supports initiatives in the healthcare sector. "Since 2022, we have been collaborating with the Government of India. Our first step in this partnership is to align with India’s digital mission and support initiatives in the healthcare sector, including hospital management information systems (HMIS) and personalised medicine," Singh said. He further added that the MoU focuses on localising HMIS, boosting cyber security in healthcare and streamline hospital operations and deliver improved patient care through secure, data-driven solutions.

"It is a crucial step towards advancing our global initiatives in technology-driven sectors, with a special focus on revolutionising healthcare and security infrastructures," Gennet Lab CEO Egon Veermäe said.

The MoU aims to develop a fully functional health management system that is decentralised and offers rigorous monitoring and evaluation for improving the health delivery system, the statement said. The collaboration will further strengthen international cooperation in the fields of technology and innovation, particularly focusing on e-health care, e-courts, AI, AR/VR, data science and cyber security, it added.