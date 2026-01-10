Estranged CPI(M) leader Rajendran meets Kerala BJP president

Idukki (Kerala), Jan 10 (PTI) Former Devikulam MLA and estranged CPI(M) leader S Rajendran on Saturday confirmed that he met with Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, amid speculation that he will move to the saffron party.

Rajendran said that once the BJP comes to a conclusion, "then only things would be finalised".

His meeting with Chandrasekhar comes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

He told reporters that he has not sought any positions or opportunity to contest in the upcoming elections.

He also said that he does not intend to contest in the elections. "So, they (BJP) have to make the announcement," Rajendran added.

The BJP has not yet reacted on the matter.

Rajendran represented the Devikulam constituency for two consecutive terms from 2011 to 2021.

He has been estranged from the Left party for some time due to his alleged differences with the CPI(M) leadership in Idukki district.

Earlier this week, a Left sympathiser -- Reji Lukose -- and a former CPI(M) leader -- V R Ramakrishnan -- joined the BJP.

Speaking to the media after joining the saffron party, Lukose, who has been a Left sympathiser for over 35 years, said that he was "pained" by the CPI(M)'s recent moves to create "a communal divide in the state".

Ramakrishnan had said that when he joined the party, at that time, no one ever said that Communists were thieves, "but now people are saying so". PTI HMP KH