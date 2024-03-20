Estranged CPI(M) leader S Rajendran meets Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 20 (PTI) Estranged CPI(M) leader and former MLA S Rajendran on Wednesday met senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at his residence in the national capital sparking speculation that the Left leader might join the saffron party.

Sources in the BJP dismissed as rumours the reports that Rajendran, who had represented Devikulam Assembly constituency in Idukki district in the last LDF administration, is about to join the party.

Rajendran represented the Devikulam constituency for two consecutive terms from 2011 to 2021.

Reacting to the reports, Rajendran told a Malayalam news channel that it was a personal meeting as he enjoys a good rapport with Javadekar.

"There was nothing political about it," he said.

The CPI(M) has not yet officially reacted to the development.

Rajendran has been estranged from the Left party for some time due to his alleged differences with the CPI(M) leadership in Idukki district. PTI HMP TGB HMP SS