Estranged daughter-in-law of jailed IMC chief's brother attacked at Bareilly home

Bareilly (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) Nida Khan, daughter-in-law of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's elder brother, has alleged that she was attacked by an unidentified man, police said.

According to Baradari Inspector Dhananjay Pandey, Khan's complaint said she was attacked around 9 pm on Tuesday.

A man clothed in black and wore a bag on his shoulder entered her house, pulled out a knife and tried to attack her. When she started screaming, the man fled, issuing life threats to her, Pandey said on Wednesday.

Khan has held her estranged husband Shiran Raza and his accomplice Tauqeer Raza responsible for the attack, the inspector said, adding that CCTV footage are being examined.

Pandey said Khan has reported that she had been receiving abusive messages on her social media accounts and threat calls from internet-generated numbers.

Alleging that the IMC chief's followers have been intimidating her, Khan urged police to take strict action against those responsible.

IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, a prominent figure from Ala Hazrat family of Bareilly, is currently behind bars for his alleged involvement in the September 26 violence that erupted in Bareilly over 'I Love Muhammad' campaign.

Clashes broke out between police and a large crowd that had gathered outside a Bareilly mosque after Friday prayers, allegedly after a protest call given by Tauqeer Raza Khan after police denied permission for a demonstration in support of the campaign.

The Ala Hazrat family is said to be the descendants of Ahmed Raza Khan Barelvi, also known as Ala Hazrat (1856-1921), who was a notable Islamic scholar, jurist, Sufi and reformer.

The family holds significant religious and spiritual authority within the Barelvi movement of Sunni Islam, known for their scholastic and spiritual contributions.