Estranged partner sets woman ablaze in Bengaluru, arrested

Bengaluru, Sep 1 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman died after being allegedly set ablaze with petrol by her estranged live-in partner following a quarrel, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on August 30 under the jurisdiction of the Electronic City police station.

The deceased has been identified as Vanajakshi. The accused, Vithal (52), a cab driver, has been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

Citing a preliminary inquiry, a senior officer said Vithal was addicted to alcohol. Both had been previously married before entering into a live-in relationship about four to five years ago.

“Fed up with his harassment under the influence of alcohol, she left him and later developed a close friendship with another man named Mariappa,” police said.

On the day of the incident, Vithal allegedly followed Vanajakshi’s car as she was returning from a temple with Mariappa. At a traffic signal, he intercepted the vehicle and poured petrol. While others managed to escape, he allegedly chased her, splashed more petrol, and set her on fire with a lighter.

A passerby rushed to her aid, using a piece of cloth to try to douse the flames, as others also joined in.

She was taken to the hospital with around 60 per cent burns and later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Electronic City Division) M Narayana said, “We arrested the accused in 24 hours. A samaritan rushed to help her. We shifted her to St John’s Hospital from Victoria, but unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries.” PTI AMP SSK