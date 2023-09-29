Etawah safari park bear dies

Etawah (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A bear in the safari park who was suffering from tuberculosis and liver problems died during treatment in this Uttar Pradesh district, an official said on Friday.

Etawah Lion Safari Director Deeksha Bhandari said 13-year-old Bholu was brought to the park from Ranchi in 2017. He had been suffering from tuberculosis and liver problems at the time of his death.

He was being treated for chronic hepatitis, tuberculosis and liver disease by the park doctor, Bhandari added.

On Wednesday, Bholu was found paralysed in his hind legs and was immediately provided medical treatment. On Thursday, the paralysis spread to its front legs and he died in the afternoon, the park director said.

Before Bholu's death, the safari park had two bears -- the other called Kalia. PTI COR CDN SZM