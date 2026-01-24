Ethanol-carrying tanker overturns and catches fire; no casualty

Beed, Jan 24 (PTI) A tanker transporting ethanol from Solapur in Maharashtra to neighbouring Gujarat caught fire after it overturned in Georai tehsil of Beed district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred on the Dhule-Solapur highway around 2 am, they said.

"The tanker going to Gujarat veered off the road and hit the divider as its driver lost control over it. It overturned and immediately caught fire," a police official said.

After being alerted, a fire brigade team of the Georai Municipal Council rushed to the spot. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours and brought it under control around 6 am, he said.

The tanker driver and his assistant escaped unhurt as they jumped out in time, but the vehicle was completely gutted in the fire, he added.

The incident led to a traffic jam on the highway, but the route was soon cleared by the police.