Ethanol-laden container overtunrs near Hazaribag, one killed

Hazaribag, Aug 29 (PTI) One person was killed when an ethanol-laden container overturned on the NH 33 in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police, Manoj Ratan Chothe said a fire broke out immediately after the container overturned and the flames disrupted the road traffic movement between Hazaribag-Ranchi for several hours.

The SP said the fire brigade personnel brought the fire under control after several hours.

Chothe said the ethanol-laden container was on its way to Ranchi from UP when the incident took place.

Police retrieved the body of the dead man, suspected to be the driver of the vehicle.

Only after the removal of the burnt vehicle, the traffic movement was restored on the highway. PTI COR BS RG