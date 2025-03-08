Ethanol-producing sugar mills contribute to food security, reduce petroleum import bill: Shah

Kodinar (Gujarat), Mar 8 (PTI) Union minister Amit Shah on Saturday said ethanol-producing cooperative sugar mills not only contribute to food security but also help reduce the country's petroleum import bill.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the revival and modernisation of three sugar mills in Gir Somnath and Valsad districts of Gujarat.

The revival of these three sugar mills will bring a significant change in the lives of nearly 10,000 farmers of this region, he said after the event held at Kodinar in Gir Somnath.

Their revival is being carried out through Indian Potash Limited, in which 60 per cent of the share capital is held by cooperatives, the Minister for Home and Cooperation said.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed India's food-producing farmers into energy-producing farmers by integrating energy production with several sugar mills through ethanol and seeds.

"Ethanol-producing cooperative sugar mills not only contribute to food security but also help reduce the country's petroleum import bill. This will help transform farmers from local producers to global biofuel producers, with India entering the global export market by increasing ethanol production," Shah said.

Indian Potash Limited, the State Cooperative Bank, the Gujarat government and the Union government have come together for the same in the interest of farmers, he said.

"To increase sugarcane production, Indian Potash Limited has introduced new types of seeds, sugarcane harvesting machines, fertilizer spraying through drones, drip irrigation systems, and has even set up factories for ethanol and gas production," he said.

Our goal is to produce ethanol, compressed biogas and organic fertilisers from sugarcane in these three factories, Shah added.

Under the Modi government, the agriculture budget increased from Rs 22,000 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 37 lakh crore in 2023-24, a six fold rise. Furthermore, loans given to farmers increased to Rs 25.5 lakh crore from Rs 8.5 lakh crore, reflecting PM Modi's vision for the welfare of farmers, he said.

While the price of DAP (Di-Ammonium Phosphate) is rising worldwide, PM Modi has kept it stable in the country by providing subsidies, according to Shah.

Shah also inaugurated a 'Sainik school' building, its staff quarter, and various buildings of Jai Ambe Hospital and Brahmanand Vidyadham guest house at Brahmanand Vidyadham located in Chaprada in Junagadh district.

Besides, he laid the foundation stone of Pujya Muktanand Bapu Medical College and Research Institute and Shri Brahmanand Vidyamandir Sanskrit Shakti Gurukul.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Shah said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the issues that remained pending after independence have been resolved. PTI KA NP