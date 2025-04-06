Ethanol production to boost farmers' income, strengthen economy: Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that ethanol production will bring prosperity to farmers and contribute to the country's progress.

Inaugurating the Keyan Distillery Plant in Sahjanwan area, the chief minister extended greetings on Ram Navami and congratulated the people on the launch of the new industrial unit.

"This plant, spread across 30 acres, will produce ethanol from grains. It is not a liquor factory, but an ethanol production unit that will help reduce the dependency on petrol and diesel," he said.

Ethanol will be used to run vehicles and even airplanes, he added.

According to an official statement, Adityanath said the country imports petrol and diesel worth Rs 7 to 8 lakh crore annually. Producing ethanol from farmers' grain will save foreign exchange and increase farmers’ income, while also creating employment opportunities for the youth.

The plant will produce 3.5 lakh litres of ethanol daily, with a planned increase to five lakh litres per day, he said, adding that rectified spirit will also be manufactured at the facility for use in modern medicines, he added.

Highlighting the government's work for farmers, he said the double-engine government over the past eight years has prioritised agricultural interests.

"Earlier, rotten grains and sugarcane would go to waste, but now ethanol is being made from them. Uttar Pradesh is currently producing 177 crore litres of ethanol, which is being blended with petrol and diesel," the chief minister added. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ